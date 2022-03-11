Astoria and Edlen & Co. will host two open houses this month to hear from the public on the proposed workforce housing project at Heritage Square.
The discussions at the Astoria Armory will be an opportunity for the Portland-based developer to collect feedback and finalize the basic outline before the City Council decides whether to take the next step in April.
“We’re going to, hopefully, be looking for responses about the project, and tweaks or things that people think are important that perhaps we can incorporate or be responsive to,” said Jill Sherman, who leads public-private partnerships at Edlen & Co.
At the Astoria Armory, stations will be set up covering different aspects of the project. Representatives from the developer and the other partners will be available to answer questions.
Sherman plans to share details on income eligibility, the mix of workforce units and the timeline moving forward.
Staff from Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, Clatsop County’s mental health and substance abuse treatment provider, will discuss the agency’s role in the supportive housing units.
Stuart Emmons, the project’s architect, will focus on the design. He will share the different floor plan possibilities the team has prepared and ideas for housing unit design.
Staff from Clatsop Community Action will provide information about housing programs and other social services in the community.
Staff from the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association will talk about potential alternative locations for the Astoria Sunday Market, which uses the large parking lot on the eastern part of the block along 12th Street from May to October.
At each station, the public will be able to leave comments. All the feedback gathered at the open house will be made available on the city’s website, where people can also submit comments.
Sherman said the plan is to share summaries of the feedback and the responses at each station at the second open house.
Amy Baker, the executive director of Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, hopes the one-on-one conversations will help answer questions and dispel some misconceptions about the project.
Over the past several weeks, critics have testified before the City Council and used social media to rally against the project.
“It’s really hard to have a productive conversation via social media,” Baker said. “I want to have one-on-one conversations with people.
“We purposefully chose to do it this way so we could be as engaging as possible with community members and their concerns, questions and ideas.”
Edlen & Co. will share a new concept that incorporates some of the feedback heard so far.
The new concept would place all the housing units into one building instead of two. The building would sit on the eastern portion of the block, and the smaller parking lot at 11th Street and Exchange would remain.
The change is intended to alleviate some of the concerns raised by the Astoria Senior Center and others about parking and a stand-alone building for Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare’s clients.
Sherman called the change a “win-win,” since it would also reduce the cost of the project.
The four-story building would include up to 105 housing units. Seventy-two of the units would serve workers earning 60% to 80% of the area median income. That means, to be eligible, most workers would need to earn around $14.74 to $19.65 an hour, or $30,660 to $40,880 annually, using 2021 figures.
The other 33 units would be reserved for supportive housing for clients of Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare priced at 30% of area median income.
The building could include retail space, a possible child care facility and a community room on the ground floor along Duane Street. A covered terrace would sit next to the Garden of Surging Waves.
The building would wrap around a courtyard.
A parking lot with 21 spaces next to the American Legion would be accessible from Exchange.
After finalizing the basic concept, Edlen & Co. will begin conversations about what will be needed from the city to make the project financially feasible.
In order to apply to the state for government financial help this year, the developer must have “property control,” such as an option to purchase or a purchase and sale agreement, by the time of the application deadline on April 22.
There would be a pause until August, when Edlen & Co. expects to hear whether the application for government funding has been approved.
If the team secures state funding this year, it would resume the design process and community engagement.
If the project is approved by the city, construction could begin by the summer of 2023 and could be completed by 2025.