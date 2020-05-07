The Oregon Air National Guard has scheduled F-15 Eagle flyovers in Astoria and Seaside on Friday morning to salute essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The flyovers are scheduled at about 9:28 a.m. at Coastal Family Health Center in Astoria and about 9:30 a.m. at Providence Seaside Hospital.
Other flyovers are scheduled across Oregon in May.
“This is a joint effort to demonstrate support and give thanks to health care workers, first responders and other essential workers on the front line of the COVID-19 response; the goal is to unite all Oregonians during this time,” said Stephen Bomar, the director of public affairs for the Oregon Military Department.
