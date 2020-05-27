An Oregon City man was sentenced Tuesday to 220 days in jail and five years probation for sexual abuse of a child.
Reno James Challenger, 20, pleaded guilty to unlawful penetration in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree and two counts of sexual abuse in the third degree.
Challenger's reduced sentence was based on his guilty plea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.