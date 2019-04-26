Oregon’s congressional delegation is putting its weight behind Astoria’s pursuit of two new Coast Guard offshore patrol cutters.
U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, along with U.S. Reps. Suzanne Bonamici, Peter DeFazio, Earl Blumenauer, Greg Walden and Kurt Schrader, sent a joint letter to Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard, asking that Astoria be a homeport for the cutters.
“Astoria is a strategic site for the (offshore cutters) because of its central coastal location within (Coast Guard) District 13,” the letter states. “The Columbia River is a global trade gateway for millions of tons of crops and commodities worth billions of dollars. The (Coast Guard) presence in Astoria allows greatest possible access to the mouth of the Columbia River and the North Pacific.”
Congressional staffers have said the Coast Guard is nearing a decision on where to station the 360-foot cutters, under construction since January. They are meant to replace 1960s-era medium endurance cutters such as the Alert and Steadfast, both homeported at the 17th Street Dock in Astoria, and are expected to enter service in 2025.
Astoria is in competition with Everett, Washington, and the Seattle area for the two cutters.
Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones, a retired commander of Sector Columbia River, said he reached out to congressional representatives after learning Everett sent a delegation to Washington, D.C., to stump for the cutters.
“We want to be sure the Coast Guard knows we can support them,” Jones said.
The Alert and Steadfast each have 70 to 75 crew, meaning Astoria could lose upward of 150 good-paying, year-round jobs when they are decommissioned, Jones said.
Astoria was recently chosen over Newport as the homeport of two new fast response cutters to enter service by 2021. The 154-foot Sentinel-class cutters are meant to replace 1980s-era 110-foot Island-class patrol boats nearing the end of service life.
But each fast response cutter has about 30 crew and 10 support staff, Jones said, not enough to replace the jobs that could be lost with the Alert and Steadfast. Astoria could be in line for two additional fast response cutters, which could bring in up to 130 positions, but the Coast Guard is still deciding where to base the two, he said.
The Oregon delegation’s letter points toward Hyak Maritime’s burgeoning shipyard at North Tongue Point as an ideal location to co-locate the fast response and offshore cutters.
“There are clear efficiencies in staffing and costs to be realized by co-locating the (cutters) at North Tongue Point, with its rapidly growing shipyard facility and proximity to Portland’s dry docks,” the letter read.
The Coast Guard is still deciding where in Astoria to station the two confirmed fast response cutters. Jones sees a potential economy of scale by locating all fast response cutters and any offshore patrol cutters at North Tongue Point.
“It seems the greatest capacity for growth is at North Tongue Point,” he said. “It’s sheltered from the heaviest wind and currents.”
The piers at North Tongue Point could be repaired to accommodate the ships, while the area has space for a logistical base and barracks to help with the influx of Coast Guardsmen, Jones said.
Developer Cary Johnson is planning a large apartment complex nearby, while bringing in utilities that could lead to the development of other properties.
North Tongue Point, previously leased by the Port of Astoria, was recently purchased by Hyak with the hopes of developing a shipwright center at the former Navy seaplane base. Robert Dorn, CEO of Hyak, said he’s had discussions with the Coast Guard but has not heard whether any cutters will be based at his docks.
“They’re a perfect fit,” he said. “They’ll have vessels, and their vessels will need to be maintained.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.