The next meeting of the advisory committee to the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs will be held in Seaside.
The committee’s meetings are held at different locations across the state and the next one will be at the Holiday Inn Express on N. Holladay Drive on Sept. 11. The public is invited to attend.
The committee is made up of veterans appointed by the governor to provide counsel on veterans' issues and represent veterans' concerns. Its nine members help advise the director and staff of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.