Oregon Film Museum
Buy Now

The Oregon Film Museum plans to expand into the former Morris Glass building at the intersection of Duane and Seventh streets.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

The Oregon Film Museum in Astoria has been recommended for a $1 million grant from the Cultural Advocacy Coalition of Oregon.

The film museum is among 17 arts and culture organizations in the state that were endorsed in a slate of funding for capital construction projects that total over $11.9 million. The Oregon Film Museum was the only organization on the North Coast recommended for grant funding.

Oregon Film Museum
Buy Now

The Oregon Film Museum had 45,000 visitors in the past year.
Oregon Film Museum
Buy Now

The Oregon Film Museum has purchased the former Morris Glass building.

Tags