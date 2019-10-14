CANNON BEACH — The rugged, iconic coastline at Ecola State Park has played a starring role in several movies, from the stormy finale of “Point Break” and a beachside stroll in “Twilight” to a school carnival in “Kindergarten Cop” and the Fratelli family hideout in “The Goonies.”
The Oregon Film Trail on Monday unveiled two signs marking the park’s contribution to Hollywood history.
Oregon Film works with partners like Travel Oregon, the Oregon Coast Visitors Association and local agencies to place signs that identify iconic filming locations and production facts.
Astoria has signs for “The Goonies,” “Short Circuit” and “Kindergarten Cop.” The Hammond Marina has a sign for the escape scene in “Free Willy.”
Tim Williams, the executive director of Oregon Film, said the state agency tries to get filmmakers to work in Oregon, but also honors the 110-year history of films shot in the state, starting with the 1909 film “The Fisherman’s Bride” shot in Astoria.
“There’s been 500 movies shot in this state,” Williams said. “We’re trying to recognize them in some way.”
Teri Wing, the North Coast district manager for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, remembers working at a seasonal job at Fort Stevens and sneaking on set at Ecola during the two-week filming of “Point Break.” She reminisced about spotting Patrick Swayze sitting in a hot tub and Keanu Reeves walking across a parking lot looking haggard.
The two new signs at Ecola State Park make 12 on the Film Trail. The state hopes to raise up to 25 within the year and connect them with a digital app that will guide people to the filming locations.
“Each one of those stops along the way will have some kind of stories about it … have places to go along the way, local vendors, and hooking back into the (Oregon Film Museum) as we do all of this, so everything driving itself to film tourism overall,” Williams said. “We can use Astoria as a hub to send people out across the state and get a sense of what is a 500-movie, 110-year history of filmmaking here in Oregon.”
