Oregon is lifting restrictions and allowing nonresidents to participate in recreational clamming and crabbing coastwide beginning Oct. 7.
Clamming along the entire coast and crabbing in ocean areas north of Cape Falcon and the Columbia River had been closed to nonresidents since April over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
The closures, enacted under an emergency rule, were intended to limit visitors and crowding in coastal communities.
A seasonal conservation closure to razor clamming remains in effect on Clatsop beaches — from Tillamook Head in Seaside to the mouth of the Columbia River — until Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.