A power outage on Tuesday afternoon affected more than 7,400 customers in the Astoria area, according to Pacific Power.
The outage, which began at about 2 p.m., was traced to damage at the substation south of Youngs Bay. Crews rerouted power around the substation, restoring power at about 3:30 p.m.
The outage affected Astoria south to the new and old Youngs Bay bridges and east toward the Tongue Point area, Tom Gauntt, a Pacific Power spokesman, said.
The disruption impacted businesses and local government.
Safeway in Uppertown remained open but only accepted cash for purchases. The Astoria Co+op announced on their Facebook page that they closed.
The Port of Astoria Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon was canceled and postponed to next Tuesday.
The Astoria Aquatic Center canceled swimming lessons on Tuesday and closed for the remainder of the day.
Astoria Police Department radio equipment had to be reset and switched over to a backup radio channel, but the department stayed operational.
Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria remained open for patients.
Within minutes, the outage caused generators at various locations — the Clatsop County Jail, a sewer pump station at the Astoria roundabout — to fire up and produce exhaust that people interpreted as fires.
A fire alarm went off at a hotel on Hamburg Avenue in Astoria. “Fire alarms don’t like it when the power goes out. And so their fire alarm activated, but there was no issue,” Fire Chief Dan Crutchfield said.