Ownership of the Owens-Adair Apartments, the final holding under Clatsop County’s housing authority, has shifted to the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority.
The apartment complex in Astoria serves low-income seniors and is one of several that have been transferred to the regional housing authority since 2013. The regional housing authority provides critical housing assistance to low-income residents in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties.
Nina Reed, the chairwoman of the regional housing authority’s board, said the transfer was a priority and occurred quickly after the agency’s former executive director, Todd Johnston, resigned in October.
She said the agency had an agreement to transfer the property dated May 2019 with a deadline to close by January.
“I didn’t want to lose the chance to not keep Owens-Adair and keep it in the low-income housing,” Reed said. “That was very important to keep this portfolio for the low income, affordable housing.”
The transfer was finalized in early December. Reed said the regional housing authority’s goal is to improve the conditions of the building, and ultimately renovate it into an award-winning property.
“Clatsop County appreciates the work of the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority (NOHA) in finalizing the details of the long-planned and anticipated transfer of the Owens-Adair Apartments,” County Manager Don Bohn said in a statement. “This transfer consolidates public ownership under the NOHA banner — which will serve the building and residents for years to come.”
The county declined to comment on plans to dissolve the county’s housing authority.
The county Board of Commissioners made itself the governing body of the housing authority in December 2012 after issues and concerns about oversight by the housing authority’s board.
Commissioners approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority in January 2013 to manage the properties under the county’s housing authority.
Later that year, commissioners began the process of consolidating the county’s housing authority with the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority.
The county housing authority’s holdings included the Owens-Adair, Tillikum and Wapiti in Warrenton and Clatsop Shores in Seaside.
