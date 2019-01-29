Pacific Power is cutting electricity rates starting Friday as part of a pledge in response to the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed in 2017.
Residential customers will see their rates go down by an average of 3.8 percent. Commercial and industrial customers will see reductions ranging from 3 percent to 4 percent, depending on their classification.
“This was a pledge we made and were determined to keep,” Barb Coughlin, Pacific Power vice president of customer service, said in a news release. “Whenever we can pass savings on to customers, we do. In this case tax policy changes enabled us to reduce annual operating expenses.
“In other instances, we save money by innovating within our own operations or investing wisely in renewable energy. All of these efficiencies are designed to increase the savings and overall value we deliver to our customers. We remain committed to passing on tax savings to our customers when and where possible as well as minimizing any increases resulting from potential Oregon tax policy changes being considered in the 2019 legislative session.”
