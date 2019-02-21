Pacific Power is hosting two free customer workshops to share information about the new smart power meters it is rolling out across Clatsop County.
Installations are taking place now through May and are part of a statewide rollout of 590,000 new units that started last year.
“Pacific Power has a 100-year history of serving local communities by powering our customers’ lives both at home and at work,” Alisa Dunlap, Pacific Power’s regional business manager for Clatsop County, said in a news release. “We are upholding that commitment by upgrading our metering technology to smart meters, and by supporting our communities through this technology upgrade.
“This upgrade will provide customers with greater insights into their energy usage while helping us deliver faster more responsive service, and we will provide additional information about these benefits at our upcoming community events.”
The workshops will begin with a presentation by Pacific Power, followed by an opportunity for customers to talk one-on-one with staff and see demonstrations. Information on energy efficiency and renewable energy options will also be available.
The workshops are from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on March 5 at Seaside Brewing Co., 851 Broadway St., and March 6 in the Lovell Showroom at Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St. in Astoria.
For more information, call 866-869-8520 or visit www.pacificpower.net/smartmeter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.