The Astoria Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a one-year temporary permit for Pacific Seafood to operate a dorm for workers at Astoria Pointe over vehement opposition from neighbors.
Pacific Seafood hopes to house up to 80 employees, many from other countries on seven-month worker visas, between the spring and fall at the former drug treatment center in Uniontown. The treatment center — on a lot zoned for high-density residential but surrounded by single-family homes and narrow, hilly streets without sidewalks — has been vacant since 2018.
Neighbors packed several public hearings and argued the dormitory does not fit with the neighborhood and would cause safety, noise, traffic, parking and other issues.
Pacific Seafood argues the housing is necessary to help fully staff its Warrenton plant. The plant reopened in 2018 after being destroyed by fire but operates below full capacity. The company was also recently approved for a 70-room dormitory at a metal fabrication shop it owns in Hammond.
The permit in Astoria came with 13 conditions of approval, most notably lowering the number of allowed residents from 125 to 80. Pacific Seafood will provide three shuttles to take employees to and from work and shopping and not allow more than 13 worker vehicles to park at the property.
The company also accepted a good-neighbor agreement similar to the one it signed with Warrenton, a designated smoking area, compliance with the city’s noise ordinances and the guarantee of someone on-site to respond as soon as possible to neighborhood concerns.
Even with the conditions, the dorm concept almost failed at the last Planning Commission meeting earlier this month, when four available commissioners headed toward a split decision. But the commission held off on a decision until Commissioner Chris Womack, absent from the last meeting, could participate.
Womack couched his vote Tuesday in the reviewable criteria, arguing that issues of public safety are not for the commission to decide.
“I definitely understand the neighborhood and all the public testimony, being able to have a safe neighborhood, being able to walk around the streets,” he said. “But we’re not responsible for keeping up the streets and the sidewalk.”
Commissioner Patrick Corcoran, who came around on the project, thought the housing development could be a positive for the community if all the conditions are met.
Commission President Daryl Moore argued allowing the dormitory is better than leaving Astoria Pointe empty.
Commissioner Cindy Price, who had previously taken issue with the number of conditions for approval, said she supported the temporary use application because the city would soon have housing codes in place making such a development an outright use.
Neighbors, unconvinced by the commissioners’ reasoning, continued voicing their displeasure during the unanimous vote, warning of damaged property values and regular calls to the police. One resident gave the Planning Commission the middle finger before storming out.
The approval could be appealed to the City Council.
(2) comments
I disagree with the previous commenter. The Planning Commission made the correct decision and for all the right reasons. Under the conditions approved, assuming Pacific Seafoods adheres to them, which I expect they will, the dormitory will prove to be a win-win for all concerned.
How unfortunate for the community. At least it’s only a year contract.
