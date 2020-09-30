Pacific Seafood has dropped a proposal for an 80-bed dormitory at Astoria Pointe, ending a battle with neighbors concerned about the potential effects on their quality of life and property values.
The seafood processor, needing space to house a yearly influx of seasonal workers for the Warrenton plant, initially proposed 120 beds at the former drug treatment center in Astoria that has been vacant since 2018.
Pacific Seafood later lowered the proposal to 80 beds after an outcry from neighbors and agreed to a set of accountability measures, including daily shuttles for most of the workers. The Astoria Planning Commission approved the project, but 13 neighbors appealed to the City Council, which was scheduled to discuss the issue Oct. 19.
Pacific Seafood could not immediately be reached for comment. The Clackamas-based company previously received approval from Warrenton to convert part of a machine shop in Hammond into a 70-bed dormitory.
Megan Leatherman, Astoria’s community development director, said the company didn’t provide a reason for pulling out of Astoria Pointe. “It was literally an email that just said, ‘We’re withdrawing our application,’” she said.
Pacific Seafood has been responding to a coronavirus outbreak among 95 workers at the Warrenton plant, the largest workplace outbreak in Clatsop County during the pandemic. Many of the positive cases, according to the company, were tied to Labor Day social activities among seasonal workers living at a hotel.
Neighbors around Astoria Pointe expressed relief that the dormitory project was going away.
David Gasser, who has lived just east of Astoria Pointe since 2001, said there was no way to make a large dormitory work in a neighborhood of single-family homes amid narrow, hilly streets with no sidewalks. The property hosted a nursing home when he moved in before a Memphis, Tennessee, couple started a drug rehab center there in 2005.
“The nursing home was appropriate,” Gasser said. “And to be honest, a drug and alcohol facility was a challenging neighbor. But … the pluses are significant. People are trying to get clean and sober, and we’re hiring people in our area to help them. That didn’t seem inappropriate.”
Gasser said he hopes the building returns to one of its two previous uses.
William Dooner, a recovering alcoholic who with his wife, Ellie, opened several drug treatment centers around the country, died in 2017 from cancer. Ellie Dooner said he had first seen Astoria Pointe, then vacant after closing as a nursing home, from the Columbia River while fishing for salmon with a friend from Alcoholics Anonymous. Her husband, having been homeless in his youth and struggling with alcoholism, showed a lot of empathy toward people in recovery, she said.
“My husband was so compassionate toward the recovering alcoholic, because, he said, ‘I saw myself in every single person,’” she said. “And he said, ‘I know the pain.’”
After hearing from the friend about the need for local long-term drug treatment, William Dooner went up to the building, found a phone number and inquired about buying it. The couple funded Astoria Pointe, hiring local managers and a staff to operate the facility.
They later hired Sunspire Health, which operated the center until leaving without explanation in 2018. Part of Sunspire’s challenge was the lack of support from insurance companies to pay for high-quality providers and the long-term treatment necessary to prevent relapse, Ellie Dooner said.
Ellie Dooner had a contract with Pacific Seafood at Astoria Pointe until November while the company tried to get approval for the dormitories. She said there could be another nursing home operator interested in the property.
She recently sold the Rosebriar, a former bed-and-breakfast on 14th Street the couple had bought and opened in 2009 as a women’s-only treatment facility, and hopes to ultimately sell Astoria Pointe and other holdings around the country to finance her late husband’s dream of an opioid recovery center on a farm she owns in Memphis.
“I don’t know how to run it,” she said of recovery centers. “I just have dreams and ideas, and this is what Bill Dooner wanted to do with the piece of property we have here in Memphis.”
