Jessika Tantisook’s daughter had been at Shooting Stars Child Development Center in Uniontown for less than a month when the center announced it was closing its doors and cutting down to only about 15 slots.
Though her daughter has a place at a local preschool beginning in September, Tantisook is not sure what she will do until then.
Changes at Shooting Stars, a facility that accounted for 11% of child care slots in Clatsop County, have highlighted the limited options and challenges many families face on the North Coast.
Tantisook, the executive director for the nonprofit North Coast Food Web, had recently committed to a full-time work schedule. Now, even though her job is flexible and people are understanding, she says it is hard to be a good employee while she’s distracted by where and how her child will be cared for during the week.
Though they have family in the area, it is difficult to piece together the five-day-a-week care they need. There are few day care options on Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula, where Tantisook lives, and they’ve encountered waitlists in Astoria.
Tantisook and her daughter’s father take turns working from home or working with their child in tow, or call on friends and family to secure care during the day, but the question now looms: “What am I going to do next week?”
Jessica Barrett’s two children are among the few who will stay with Shooting Stars as it shifts from serving around 50 children to roughly 15. Both have been at the center since they were very young.
Barrett, who works in Warrenton, is relieved Denise Giliga, the owner of Shooting Stars, gave them the option to stay with the center.
When Shooting Stars faced the possibility of closure last year because of state compliance issues, Barrett began to look at other options — all of them pricier than what she paid, she said. She put her children on a waiting list at Lil' Sprouts Academy in Astoria, just in case.
Giliga said they chose families for the downsized version of the day care center based on a number of criteria, including how long the families had been with the center and the difficulty they might face in finding an alternative.
Fraught exercise
For many parents, juggling child care is a common, fraught exercise.
They might rely on a cobbled together combination of relatives, friends and other sitters. They might trade shifts with a partner. If their job is flexible, they might try to work from home or take their child with them.
Some weeks it will work, some weeks it won’t.
They might get on one of the waiting lists that exist at nearly every child care and day care center in the county. They might wait for months for a slot to open for even part-time care.
For working parents, the line of thought often goes like this: First, can we find child care? How long is the waitlist? What do we do in the meantime? If we find care, does it feel safe and offer what we want? But then, many parents don't even have the luxury of asking that question.
For nearly all parents, the biggest question is, "Can we afford it?"
The question of affordability is a huge one for single parents and leads parents in marriages or other partnerships down yet another path: Can we afford it on one income, or do we need two? Does the second income do anything except pay for child care? Should one of us stay home instead?
Many parents The Astorian spoke with over the past week likened the cost of child care to a second mortgage or a month’s rent, especially for families with multiple children. At the city-run Lil Sprouts Academy, full-time care — 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., five days a week — ranges from $660 to $900 depending on the age of the child.
Parents The Astorian spoke with had had to consider all of these questions. A number of them — almost always women — said they concluded that, with the cost of child care, it felt like they were paying to work. They decided to stay home with their children.
Rose Eslinger sent her son to Shooting Stars briefly several years ago, but it didn’t work out. Her son struggled to adjust and Eslinger was working days while her husband worked nights.
Eslinger has a background in social work and was making decent money. She got pregnant with her second child and reduced her schedule to part time. But the logistics of lining up care, holding down a job and finding quality time as a family stopped making sense. After paying for child care, she calculated she had about $300 left.
“I would have to pay to go to work,” she said.
Besides, it seemed impossible to find a place that took infants. State regulations dictating the number of caregivers and qualifications necessary to provide infant care, as well as the challenges unique to caring for such young children, make it a particularly difficult type of care to provide.
Eslinger decided to become a stay-at-home mom.
“None of the pieces ever fell into place,” she said. “Now that I have three (children), I haven’t even bothered. If I couldn’t find (child care) with one kid or two kids, I’m not going to find it for three.”
Now she has other worries, like the eight-year gap that will be on her resume by the time her youngest starts going to school.
Challenges
“What are parents even supposed to do?” asked Janelle Carrera, sitting in her living room. She was days away from the grand opening of her newest venture: a drop-in child care called La Casita based in her home.
Day cares come and go on the North Coast, from large facilities like Shooting Stars to simpler, at-home operations, but all face certain challenges. There are state regulations to comply with. It can be hard to find qualified people, the pay isn't great and expenses can be steep. It's difficult to turn a profit and still keep costs reasonable for families.
City officials in Astoria are looking at ways to expand existing city programs. The school district is also examining the issue. The student government at Clatsop Community College is looking to jump-start a child care program for students.
Carrera hopes to be a small part of the solution.
Carrera and her husband bought their house in Astoria — located in the same neighborhood as Lil' Sprouts Academy — three months ago. The previous owners had run an Airbnb-style vacation rental in the basement. Carrera, a stay-at-home mom with three children, considered continuing with the business. It seemed like an easy way to make a little extra income.
But as she got to know other parents, it became clear to her that day care, particularly a drop-in option where a child might only stop by for a few hours, was severely lacking.
Astoria already had plenty of Airbnbs, she decided. She thought, “Do I want to make a profit or do I want to help out the community?”
One of the major difficulties facing any child care or day care facility is profitability. For Carrera, it’s not a consideration.
“I don’t think it’s going to be profitable,” she said. She’s charging $6 an hour per child and will only be open up to four hours a day, several days a week.
By keeping things small — both in the number of children and the limited hours of operation — Carrera bypasses several regulatory hurdles other in-home providers and facilities often face.
Her client might be a mom with several children who needs to take one child to a dental appointment. Rather than pack up the entire family, that mom could drop off the other children with Carrera for an hour.
Carrera is setting up her day care as if it were a larger, fully licensed facility, though. Depending on how things go, she might be interested in scaling up.
“I want it to be a safe place, a good place,” she said. “I don’t want to cut any corners.”
As she researched state regulations and set up play rooms, Carrera wondered about the response to La Casita. She posted queries on local parent Facebook pages.
"Would anyone be interested?" she asked.
Parents wrote back in the affirmative.
They told her: "You'll be as busy as you want to be."
