Dozens of people attended the first open house on a proposed workforce housing project at Heritage Square, with the most common concerns centered around parking, the location downtown and the mental health component.
Representatives from Edlen & Co., the Portland-based developer collaborating with the city, and the other partners set up stations at the Astoria Armory on Monday evening covering different aspects of the project. More than 120 people signed in to review the plans, ask questions and leave comments.
The project would involve workforce housing for lower-wage workers and supportive housing for people struggling with mental health and substance abuse challenges and facing homelessness.
Amy Baker, the executive director of Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, Clatsop County’s mental health and substance abuse treatment provider, said many of the questions involved how people would qualify for the supportive housing.
"The fear is that somebody will just walk in off the street and get housed," she said.
There would be a process with intermediary steps, Baker said. People would need to demonstrate some level of readiness and those who are receiving treatment from Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare would be prioritized.
At the open house, people were able to leave comments on paper and through the city's website.
Edlen & Co. and the city plan to share summaries of the feedback and the responses at each station during the second open house on March 24.
The open houses will serve as a way for the developer to finalize the basic outline before the City Council decides whether to take the next step on the project in April.
Muschi Mayflower, a longtime resident, was one of the many people who examined the potential design on Monday. She is concerned the process is being rushed.
Mayflower would like to see a compromise. She suggested reducing the number of proposed housing units and dedicating the rest of the block to a public square.
"That is the central square to this very, very special and unique town,” Mayflower said. "It shouldn't have a big block of housing that fits in with nothing there. If we had a square it would change the entire town. It would change the entire town's opinion of downtown.”
Maggie Gazdagh echoed Mayflower’s comments, drawing a parallel to Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland, which is referred to as the city's living room. "It really does bring people together," she said.
Gazdagh said that while she is supportive of lower-income housing and helping people who are homeless, she does not think all the housing and services should be concentrated downtown.
Janeen Phillips, who lives near Heritage Square on 12th Street, is concerned about the impacts a loss of parking will have on the neighborhood and downtown businesses.
"That parking lot is filled every day, and it's filled on the weekends. Where are these people going to park?" Phillips said of the large parking lot along 12th. "If that's all taken away, I know where they're going to park, and that is front of people's homes."
The most recent outline for the project would involve a single building for housing on the east side of the block, sparing a smaller parking lot off 11th Street next to the American Legion and across from the Astoria Senior Center.
Martha Van Dyke, a member of the senior center, took issue with the critical letters sent from the senior center in response to the project, adding that seniors have access to other nearby parking lots.
"Astoria is changing," Van Dyke said. She said jobs in tourism pay less and that she has spoken with many younger people who say they would qualify for the housing.
"They like the town. They like coming here. But they can't afford the rents," she said.
As for the supportive housing units, Van Dyke said, "I think people who are trying to transition, trying to change, they need to be in society, in town, mixing with real people, becoming accepted.
"They're real, these people are real. I'm real — hey, it's OK," Van Dyke said. "Maybe we can all adjust here. You know, all this fear ... how do we get past all this fear?"
Renée Barasch, the owner of Simply Human Art, a tattoo studio in the Van Dusen Building at 10th and Duane streets, is also supportive of the project.
"Astoria needs housing for people who aren't going to buy a house," said Barasch, who lives at the Merwyn Apartments, a lower-income housing project next to City Hall on Duane that opened last year. "We need housing. We need access to mental health care. The Merwyn is an awesome opportunity, and I think it's also an example of what is not working or what the city needs to look out for."
Barasch said that while many of the behavioral issues early on at the Merwyn have improved, it showed the need for the type of support Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare staff would provide for tenants at Heritage Square.
"There's nothing bad. It's all just lessons and looking at like, how do you provide housing for a variety of people — people who are working minimum wage jobs and people who are also transitioning out of homelessness?" Barasch said. "And that's a lot to cover in one project. So just the fact we're having a conversation about it gives me peace of mind."
Autumn Eve Montgomery Hurd, who works part time at Columbia River Coffee Roaster and has an art studio downtown, said housing should be prioritized over parking.
Hurd said that while the concept at Heritage Square may not be everyone's ideal choice, it's what the city needs.
"We need more than just the top percent of Astoria that's out here talking about it — the eldest generation that's here," Hurd said. "People that are actually going to need the housing should be here and part of the conversation."