Day-use parking fees will be waived in 25 state parks across Oregon for the day after Thanksgiving, including at sites inside Fort Stevens State Park near Warrenton.
“We recognize that being outdoors makes us feel better and is a break from the stresses of 2020,” Lisa Sumption, the director of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, said in a statement.
“In this unconventional year, we feel it is especially important to honor this tradition as thanks to Oregonians for supporting us through our toughest times.”
The fee-free day on Friday falls within Gov. Kate Brown’s two-week freeze on social gatherings to combat the coronavirus. Following the executive order, the parks department asks people to limit gatherings at parks to six people and two households. In addition, people should limit travel by visiting local state parks, wear face coverings and maintain a 6-foot distance from other visitors.
