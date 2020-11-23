With mushroom hunting season in full swing on the North Coast, Oregon parks officials are still working to understand how two state ballot measures will apply to sites where so-called “magic” mushrooms grow.
Measure 109, passed by voters in November, legalized access to psilocybin — using hallucinogenic mushrooms in a supervised therapeutic setting. Measure 110 decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs, including psilocybin.
There is a possibility that people may misunderstand the first measure and what it does and does not allow.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has reached out to the Oregon Health Authority and others “to try to get our heads around it,” said Chris Havel, the associate director for the parks department.
“Once we understand how the ballot measure will be implemented and how it addresses harvest, we will update our messages so mushroom hunters can continue to safely and legally enjoy their hobby,” he said.
Increase in foraging
Mushroom picking has grown in popularity over the years. Local foragers have noted an increase in activity in the woods. At some favorite, easy-to-access spots in Fort Stevens State Park, edible mushrooms, like the prized king bolete, seem to vanish the minute they emerge from the ground.
Fort Stevens is home to many kinds of mushrooms and has long been a popular spot for mushroom pickers, most of them looking for varieties to add to their dinner menu. Others simply enjoy walking and looking at the array of fungi on display.
But rangers do see visitors who come to hunt for hallucinogenic mushrooms. In the past, there was a pronounced police presence at the park during the months when these particular fungi might be sending up fruiting bodies. Patrol cars could be seen idling in parking lots or cruising down the main roads through the park.
Unlike when recreational marijuana was legalized in Oregon in 2015, psilocybin won’t be available at dispensaries, nor will people be allowed to cultivate the mushrooms in their homes.
The program instead will be overseen by the Oregon Health Authority — rather than the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which oversees cannabis. Regulatory details will be developed over a two-year period.
Though now legal in Oregon in a limited sense, psilocybin, like cannabis, remains classified as a Schedule I drug under federal law.
Legality aside, seeking out psilocybin mushrooms is an activity people should approach with caution.
There are a number of little brown mushrooms growing in Fort Stevens and some of them are deadly. A layperson may not be able to distinguish between a mushroom that is magic and one that is mortal.
“With any mushroom, you should be 100% sure of your identification before you eat it,” said Dane Osis, a park ranger at Fort Stevens.
In a normal fall, Osis would be leading visitors on wild mushroom hikes, helping newcomers identify and better understand the fungal world. All of those hikes were canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it has not dimmed foragers’ enthusiasm.
Even on a stormy weekend at the beginning of November, people parked on the side of Jetty Road and in nearby parking lots and set out in search of mushrooms.
But parks have been especially busy this year as the pandemic continues to restrict activities.
“We’re one of the last things people have for a sense of normalcy,” Osis said.
Enforcing etiquette
State parks allow a liberal recreational picking limit. Visitors can fill a 1 gallon bucket a day, if they want — more than enough for a feast.
Commercial harvest is not allowed but it does happen. Sometimes vans will show up in parking lots at Fort Stevens filled with passengers. With large buckets in their hands, these people march search-party style through the woods and clear the ground of edible fungi.
“I’m sure they’re out there, but it’s not high on our priority list,” Osis said.
The park is vast and enforcing mushroom-related rules is tricky. Besides, the resource itself — the mushrooms — are probably not being harmed.
“Even with the most intensive picking, the mushrooms are going to be fine,” Osis said.
"(A mushroom's) whole mission in life is to produce spores,” he said. As long as at least a few mature mushrooms remain standing and the habitat is still present, “you still have the mushroom,” Osis said.
The increasing popularity of this type of foraging means some longtime local mushroom pickers might not have certain sites all to themselves anymore, he added.
Still, he says, people should be respectful of the resource.
Inexperienced pickers sometimes become overzealous in their explorations, seeming to knock over or pick every mushroom in their path while they try to find and identify edible varieties.
Studies have found it makes little difference to the persistence of mushrooms in a certain area whether people pull or cut mushrooms they harvest, but it’s important not to rake the duff up while looking for prized culinary mushrooms like matsutake. This can ruin the mushrooms and destroy the mycelium, the vegetative, thread-like part of the fungus that branches underground and produces mushrooms.
And, Osis said, “Just because you see a mushroom, you don’t have to kick it over.”
As people do come out to the parks, Osis echoed general park guidelines: Park in designated lots, not the side of the road. Don’t litter.
As far as mushrooms go, don’t overdo it: “Pick what you need for food or dinner,” he said.
Mushroom picking can be a great and healthy way to enjoy the landscape, Havel said.
It “combines many of the things we love about the Oregon outdoors: enjoyment of native plants, stewardship of natural landscapes and active outdoor play,” he said. “Plus, you get to see more salamanders, so … bonus.”
But it can lead to activities that hurt the landscape: people camping or parking in places not designed for those uses, he added.
“The other potential downside comes from inexperienced people heading out without good planning, which can lead to people getting lost or injured since all wild, natural lands come with risks," Havel said.
