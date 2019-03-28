For the past few Clatsop County Board of Commissioners meetings, there’s been a new feature.
Sometimes, Larry Taylor can be found at a small table near the board clerk. Other times, he sits in the audience at the Judge Guy Boyington Building. Wherever he’s placed, Taylor quietly takes notes. He’s documenting each time a county commissioner skirts Robert’s Rules of Order, a set of widely used procedural guidelines for public meetings.
He is the commission’s first parliamentarian — an expert on rules and procedure. His role is to help advise Sarah Nebeker, the commission’s chairwoman, on how to run a meeting, a move that some have marked as necessary for order and others have reacted to with confusion.
On Wednesday, Taylor gave his first lesson to the commission on how to conductmeetings by the book.
Inviting a parliamentarian was prompted by Nebeker, who after many years felt the decorum in meetings had “gotten too loose,” and that discussions were getting dominated by a few commissioners. As chairwoman, she discovered in board rules that a parliamentarian could be her solution.
Her goal is to limit tangential debate and shave time off what have regularly become three-hour meetings.
“What has happened is that there is so much debate that goes on ... and some commissioners continue debate more than others,” Nebeker said. “Robert’s Rules allows free speech for everyone on the board.”
Taylor, a longtime Democratic Party activist, hopes to teach commissioners to limit the scope of their debate to motions on board action.
“It’s important to me that all the commissioners get treated equally and have an opportunity to vote and participate in the meetings to the best of their ability,” he said.
But some on the commission are uncomfortable with Nebeker’s decision .
Commissioner Mark Kujala said while he finds the training on parliamentary procedure to be of value, he doesn’t agree with the need to have Taylor at every meeting to guide procedure.
Kujala and Commissioner Lianne Thompson were on the losing side of a 3-2 vote to approve Taylor’s contract.
“We have a county counsel,” Kujala said. “That’s what her job is.”
Thompson takes issue with how Taylor was introduced, feeling that the board should have had a chance to collaboratively decide what needed to be fixed in meetings.
“I would have preferred if the chair would have come to us and said, ‘Colleagues, I see this issue, what do you think? What’s our agreed upon problem? What solutions do we have?’” Thompson said.
She also has been vocal in her opinion that the parliamentarian is a targeted attempt to constrict debate.
“I think communication is the most important attribute of an organization,” Thompson said. “If we don’t talk about what needs to be talked about, are we serving the purpose for which we were elected?”
Nebeker said having order at meetings is what allows commissioners to debate freely.
“I think there maybe is a misunderstanding on what free speech is,” she said.
