A recreational boat hit a sandbar and got stuck on the Columbia River near the Astoria Bridge at about 6 a.m. on Saturday.The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted a passenger, who had suffered a neck injury, to receive medical care. When the tide rolled in, the boat got unstuck.