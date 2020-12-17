With more people cooking at home during the coronavirus pandemic, business has been good for Pat's Pantry, Spices & Teas. But for owners Pat Milliman and Tom Leiner, the time was also right to hand the business off to another local family.
Milliman and Leiner will transfer the shop they founded in 2012 to Warrenton father-and-daughter operators Dennis and Savannah Thomas, along with wife and silent partner Tiffany Nguyen, at the end of the year.
Pat’s Pantry carries hundreds of spices, herbs, peppers, blends, salts, oils, cocktail bitters and teas. The shop also specializes in showcasing locally made products.
“It was early 2016, I was banging on their door with a stack of cutting boards, seeing if they’d be interested in selling my woodwork,” Dennis Thomas said.
Since then, Pat's Pantry has been carrying products from Thomas & Son Woodworks, the Warrenton company he still runs.
Milliman said she and Leiner had been planning to retire for some time, a transition hastened by her daughter’s health issues. The transition to the Thomases only seemed natural. By the time the pandemic ratcheted up locally, the families had planned a handoff.
Savannah Thomas, who returned home from the U.S. Air Force and managed Brew 22 in Seaside for several years, said she came home with the intention of being a part of a small business.
"When my dad came to me about this opportunity, I kind of thought it was a joke for a little bit," she said. "It was very nonchalant. And when it became a real thing, I was like, 'Oh yeah, let's do this.' I love food, and I love this community."
The family doesn't plan any wholesale changes at Pat's Pantry, nor a name change in the immediate future. They hope to build on the reputation of the shop and expand the customer base through an enhanced online presence and calling on family and friends around the world.
Dennis Thomas hopes to use the shop to showcase products from Thomas & Son. He installed a wooden bar at the front of the shop for people to eventually sit down for a drink.
“One of the things we’d like to eventually start offering is tea by the cup,” he said. “We’ve got 60 different teas, wonderful flavors.”
After the handoff, Leiner and Milliman plan to travel, work on a sailboat they have in Port Townsend, Washington, and eventually teach online cooking courses around working with spices.
“It’s one of the things I love so much about the shop, is being able to have a conversation with people about how to use the spices and blends we have here,” Milliman said.
