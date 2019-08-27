David Pearson, who spent two decades in management at the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria, will be the next CEO of The Historic Trust.
The trust manages historic properties in Vancouver, Washington.
Pearson was deputy director of the Astoria museum before he left in 2017 to become executive director at the World of Speed Motorsports Museum in Wilsonville.
"I am honored and privileged to be joining The Historic Trust," Pearson said in a statement.
"I look forward to getting to know my new community and continue building on the strong success of this organization. Vancouver is at the very center of the history of the Pacific Northwest, and the work of The Historic Trust has been vital in preserving that history. I am anxious to start sharing our story, and helping the trust grow regionally and nationally, as well.”
