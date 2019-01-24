Jimmy Pearson, the director of the Astoria Library, has been appointed to the Astoria School Board.
Pearson was appointed by the school board to fill the remaining term of Matt Lindstrom, who recently resigned and left the area for work. He will serve out Lindstrom’s remaining term through June.
The seat is up for election in May.
