A memorial to Hannah Olson was placed along Highway 30 in Knappa.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

After a woman was hit by a car and killed while crossing U.S. Highway 30 in Knappa, some in the community are calling for changes to the intersection.

On Nov. 10, 25-year-old Hannah Olson was trying to cross the highway at the intersection with Old Highway 30 near milepost 82 at about 6:30 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

Hannah Olson was killed trying to cross Highway 30 in November.
Residents want pedestrian safety improvements at the intersection of Highway 30 and Old Highway 30 in Knappa.

