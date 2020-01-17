Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Warrenton The Astorian Jan 17, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A homeless man on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon while crossing a crosswalk on S.W. Main Court and S.W. Second Street in Warrenton.Police say the man refused medical treatment. The driver was not cited.Subscribe Now: Buy 3 months get 1 month FREE promo code: FREE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Driver Bike Pedestrian Main Crosswalk Treatment Hood Medical Treatment Warrenton Transports Highway Vehicle Sw Main Court Police Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLog exporter wants out of PortOne child dead, another missing after being swept into ocean off Falcon CoveFormer employee sues sheriff's office, alleging discriminationJordan's Hope for Recovery to dissolveCedartree Hotels Will Open Its First US Property in Hillsboro, Oregon With Easy Access to the Entire Portland Metro AreaPacific Seafood eyes Astoria Pointe for worker housingEveryday People: Woman at family crossroadsWarrenton approves new apartmentsAMCCO cleanup imminent, future unclearClatsop Care to offer free certified nursing assistant course Images Videos CommentedA life on the streets in Astoria ends in death (4)Pacific Seafood eyes Astoria Pointe for worker housing (2)Astoria works to protect the city's water supply (2)County code limiting RVs draws criticism (2)Obituary: Muriel Cleota Dunn (2)Astoria looks to address chronic bad behavior (1)A popular maple tree falls in Alderbrook (1)Letter: Darkness (1)Our View: Grounds for recall (1)Astoria parks director under investigation for sexual harassment (1)
