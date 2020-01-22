An 80-year-old Astoria man was struck by a vehicle Tuesday while crossing W. Marine Drive in front of Astoria High School.
Police say the man was going to the high school to see a game and parked in a parking lot across the street. As he was crossing the street from the lot to the high school, he was struck by a vehicle. The driver was not cited.
The man was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria with injuries.
