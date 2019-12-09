SEASIDE — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car Saturday night in the area of 12th Avenue and N. Holladay Drive in Seaside.
Erick Yetzael Mendez Lopez, 22, was arrested for assault in the third degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver. His blood alcohol content was 0.15%.
Police say Mendez Lopez was driving northbound on N. Holladay Drive and caused significant damage after hitting a stopped vehicle. Mendez Lopez continued northbound and then struck Justin Powell, 36, who was walking across the street through the intersection.
Powell was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria with serious injuries.
Police say Mendez Lopez fled the scene and was found walking on 15th Avenue between Holladay and Roosevelt Drive.
