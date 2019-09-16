A man was struck by a vehicle Friday night between the 700 and 800 block of Marine Drive in Astoria.
The man was allegedly intoxicated and walked into the middle of the street when the driver of the vehicle struck him. The driver reportedly did not see him.
The pedestrian was conscious and was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. He was later flown to Oregon Health & Science University hospital for treatment a head injury.
