SEASIDE — Susan Penrod was hired Tuesday as the assistant superintendent of the Seaside School District.
After a recommendation from Superintendent Sheila Roley, the school district’s board of directors unanimously approved Penrod.
The role is intended to transition to superintendent. Roley has announced her intention to retire in the winter of the 2020-21 school year.
Penrod starts in July.
A Willamette University graduate, Penrod’s experience includes prekindergarten, career and technical education and educational jobs throughout the state.
Early this month, Penrod, the K–12 curriculum administrator at the Eugene School District, toured Seaside’s school facilities, met community leaders and visited with the public in a day of introductions.
Penrod was one of 23 candidates and five finalists.
“I’m happy to be here,” she said. “I’m honored to be their assistant superintendent.”
