Pat and Jim Radich, the owners of Peter Pan Market, have found a buyer.
Pat Radich said the prospective buyer is planning to keep the Peter Pan name and acquiring all the existing equipment. The couple have been liquidating groceries at the store and plan a future sale of memorabilia.
“We are expecting no problems with the deal, but we haven’t closed yet,” she said.
The Radiches did not confirm the identity of the buyer. The Astorian reached out separately to the buyer, who declined to comment until the deal closes Nov. 30.
The Radiches, both 71, recently announced they would retire, close and sell the venerated hilltop deli and grocery store on Niagara Avenue, citing medical issues and the inability to find others to help run the business. They purchased the store in 1981 from BernaDean and Gary Lenhard, who relocated to Bend.
Pat Radich ran the operation, adding a popular deli and catering service. She was joined by her husband after his retirement from the Georgia-Pacific Wauna Mill a decade ago.
Peter Pan opened in 1939, replacing Beezley’s Store several years after it moved downtown, according to newspaper articles at the time. It is one of the few remaining independent markets in Astoria, along with Astor Court Grocery owned by Flora and Gustavo Velazquez on Alameda Avenue, the Astoria Downtown Market owned by Sam McDaniel on Commercial Street and the Short Stop owned by Cheri Temple on Olney Avenue.
