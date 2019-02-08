Steve Phillips, the president of the Seaside School District’s board, resigned at a special board meeting Thursday night.
Phillips stepped down in the aftermath of a settlement with the Oregon Department of Justice over the roles of he and his wife, Dana, with the Miss Oregon pageant.
The state alleged the couple engaged in unlawful trade practices in conjunction with the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program and Oregon Scholarship Foundation. They agreed to pay $150,000 to the Oregon Community Foundation for the Tiffany Phillips Memorial Scholarship Fund, named for the couple’s 17-year-old daughter, who died in a 1998 car accident.
Steve Phillips’ resignation was effective Monday.
“I wish everyone well in the future and know that I will always be a true supporter of the Seaside School District,” he wrote Superintendent Sheila Roley and the school board.
The board unanimously accepted the resignation.
Mark Truax, the board’s vice chairman, praised Phillips’ 24 years as a school board member.
“Steve has given everything,” he said. “It’s about kids, from Day One. His talents will be greatly missed.”
Roley thanked Phillips for “his support, guidance and mentorship in this position. We’ll really miss him.”
Phillips represented Zone 5, Position 1 in Seaside. His resignation leaves a second unfilled board seat. Patrick Nofield, who vacated one of two positions representing Cannon Beach, stepped down in January.
The school district will appoint replacements for both positions, Roley said. The seats will be up for election in May.
