Sheriff Matt Phillips
Matt Phillips, the newly-appointed interim sheriff of Clatsop County, has the sheriff star pinned to his shirt by his daughter, Jane Phillips, 11, at his installation ceremony at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds on Friday. Phillips succeeds Tom Bergin.

 Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

Matt Phillips was sworn in Friday afternoon as the interim Clatsop County sheriff.

Judge Paula Brownhill administered the oath of office in front of nearly 200 people at the installation ceremony at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds.

Phillips, who has served as the jail commander, replaces Tom Bergin, who is retiring. Phillips will run in the election to succeed Bergin in May.

Prior to being sworn in, Phillips held his radio to the microphone and surprised Bergin by having him dispatched for the last time.

Oath
Matt Phillips takes the oath of office from Judge Paula Brownhill.

