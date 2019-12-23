spotlight Photo: A Christmas spectacular Dec 23, 2019 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now A younger class performs a snazzy jazz routine to the Christmas classic 'Jingle Bell Rock' in the Encore Dance Studio Holiday Spectacular at the Liberty Theatre on Friday evening. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Buy Now The advanced tap class performs a routine to 'Pennies from Heaven.' Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Buy Now The Kindergarten Jazz class spins around the stage to 'Let it Snow.' Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Buy Now The advanced acro class bends backward, up and down across the stage to the tune of 'Boogie Woogie Santa Claus.' Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Buy Now The advanced jazz class opens the show with a performance to Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You.' Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Buy Now Dancers fill the stage at the Liberty Theatre. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Buy Now Decked out in '50s fashion, a group of dance moms closes out the show with a routine to the tune of 'Santa Baby.' Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFamily loses Warrenton home to fireSchool improvements will erase 'Kindergarten Cop' muralWarrenton's growth isn't paying for itselfA life on the streets in Astoria ends in deathJudge sides with Astoria grocer in food stamp disputeStorm causes damage on the North CoastCar crashes into AT&T in WarrentonPhoto: Rally in Astoria calls for Trump's impeachmentCrab season to open at the end of DecemberDeaths: Dec. 17, 2019 Images Videos CommentedHomeless camps a burden on Warrenton (6)A life on the streets in Astoria ends in death (4)Astoria City Council will consider bond for library renovation (3)Warrenton's growth isn't paying for itself (2)Our View: Grounds for recall (1)Seafood restaurant, public dock planned at Astoria waterfront hotel (1)Everyday People: For new cancer director, rural care a life goal (1)Obituary: Thomas J. Stokes Jr. (1)Obituary: Dr. Russell M. Lende Sr. (1)Hospital debuts more accurate, powerful radiation therapy (1)
