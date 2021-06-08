U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici looks through a scope to see a black oystercatcher nest on Haystack Rock.
The congresswoman visited Clatsop County on Tuesday to discuss conservation and ocean protection issues in Cannon Beach and to meet with local business leaders and learn about small business resources in Seaside.
The Oregon Democrat recently saw the bipartisan COAST Research Act she championed pass the U.S. House. The act, which still must pass the Senate, would expand scientific research and monitoring of coastal and ocean acidification. The act would funnel important information to coastal communities like Cannon Beach as they adapt industries and lifestyles to changing ocean conditions, she said.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, her office has also been involved in funneling resources to Oregon businesses impacted by the virus.
"We'll be watching to see how the business is picking up, watching to see if they're able to get by with the funds they receive, either through (Paycheck Protection Program loans) or similar programs," she said.
Small business development centers have been key supports in many Oregon communities, but a lack of child care and housing remain significant barriers as people rebuild their businesses, she said.