A dark dance
Buy Now

Shireen Press, of Flamebuoyant Productions, dances with flaming hula hoops at the Festival of Dark Arts at Fort George Brewery on Saturday night. Festivalgoers watched performances throughout the day while trying new stouts.

 Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.