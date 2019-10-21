In a youth football jamboree Saturday at CMH Field, Astoria posted a dramatic 7-6 win over Tillamook, when Sam Mather (81) tossed a touchdown pass to Tucker Delay on the final play of regulation, with Mather running in the conversion. Delay is being hoisted by Astoria coach Zac Patterson.
