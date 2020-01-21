Warrenton Grade School student Kaitlyn Gildner christens her school's Goonies-themed miniboat by breaking a bottle of sparkling cider over it at the Miniboat Summit held by the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria on Tuesday morning. The students from Warrenton built the unmanned boat that will head for Japan as part of a cultural exchange with Japanese students. The GPS-equipped boat will be tracked after it is released by the Columbia River Bar Pilots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.