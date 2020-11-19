U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan, left, elbow bumps with Dr. Pehr Hartvigson, the director of oncology services at Columbia Memorial Hospital, during a tour of the CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative on Monday. Hargan visited Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria and Providence Seaside Hospital leading up to National Rural Health Day on Thursday.
Administrators from Columbia Memorial had a roundtable discussion with Hargan and others, including state Sen. Betsy Johnson and Patrick Allen, the director of the Oregon Health Authority.
The discussion focused on coronavirus response and rural health initiatives.
Hargan, who also served under the Bush administration, said he hopes a coronavirus vaccine will be approved within the next few weeks. He said that in the meantime, preparation for how to administer a vaccine and proper communication with the public is critical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.