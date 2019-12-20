Charlotte Devos tells Santa Claus what is on her Christmas list at the eighth annual Autism Society of Oregon sensory-friendly Christmas Party on Monday night in Warrenton. Children and families gathered together to celebrate the Christmas season in a calmer, less-stimulating atmosphere. Attendees enjoyed pizza and crafts when not hanging out with Santa.
