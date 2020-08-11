Mila Giliga, left, gifts Debra Jones a picture she painted at an art and music camp at the Astoria Art Loft. The weeklong camp gave 10 local children lessons in fine art, music and dance, while ensuring social distancing by separating tables and requiring the use of face coverings. The camp — along with a second session scheduled for Saturdays starting in September — was partially funded by the Clatsop County Cultural Coalition and the Oregon Cultural Trust and supported by Grace Episcopal Church.
