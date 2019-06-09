featured Photo: Artists hit the sand in Cannon Beach The Astorian 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now People got creative with their designs. Taylor Balkom/For The Astorian Buy Now Couch pugtatoes. Taylor Balkom/For The Astorian Buy Now Dogs were a theme. Taylor Balkom/For The Astorian Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Artists of the sand hit Cannon Beach on Saturday for the 55th annual Sandcastle Contest. Buy Now An orca-stra. Taylor Balkom/For The Astorian Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAfter suicides, some want signs on the Astoria BridgeAstoria encourages Goonies celebration, discourages house visitsGrain ship runs aground in Columbia RiverNeighbors take on park near Sunset BeachPort of Astoria needs to fix house, strategic planner saysMilitary does dry run for Cascadia earthquake responseState Rep. Mitchell faces backlash over PERS voteObituary: Daniel Brian WilliamsPolice suspect suicide after vehicle abandoned on Astoria BridgeOur View: Cap and trade bill would be disastrous Images Videos CommentedLetter: Impeach President Trump (10)Letter: Trump doing a great job (5)Authorities investigate suicide on Astoria Bridge (4)After suicides, some want signs on the Astoria Bridge (3)Editorial cartoon: Remembering D-Day (2)Astoria restarts search for new community development director (2)Neighbors take on park near Sunset Beach (2)New Thai restaurant opens in Astoria (2)Undocumented immigrants could get driver's licenses under state House bill (2)Our View: Everyday Oregonians deserve their kicker (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.