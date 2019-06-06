Astoria High School graduates took the annual walk through downtown Thursday morning before proceeding to the Liberty Theatre for a graduation rehearsal.
The walk started with a photo op for parents and other supporters at the Flavel House Museum before heading down Commercial Street to the cheers of pedestrians and honks from passing vehicles.
