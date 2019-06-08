featured Photo: Astoria Pride brings color downtown The Astorian 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Astor Street Opry Company performers put on a show during the Astoria Pride parade Saturday. Katie Frankowicz/The Astorian Buy Now Rainbows were a theme at Astoria Pride. Katie Frankowicz/The Astorian Buy Now Dogs were popular at Astoria Pride. Katie Frankowicz/The Astorian Buy Now Pets dressed up for Astoria Pride. Katie Frankowicz/The Astorian Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Thousands joined a parade and block party on Saturday to mark Astoria Pride.The events celebrated equality and diversity, along with recognition for the LGBTQ community. Buy Now Attendees listen to presenters at the Astoria Pride block party. Katie Frankowicz/The Astorian Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Astoria Pride Diversity Equality Downtown Block Party Thousand Events Commerce Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAfter suicides, some want signs on the Astoria BridgeAstoria encourages Goonies celebration, discourages house visitsGrain ship runs aground in Columbia RiverPort of Astoria needs to fix house, strategic planner saysAstoria man accused of abusing girl over four yearsMilitary does dry run for Cascadia earthquake responseState Rep. Mitchell faces backlash over PERS voteObituary: Daniel Brian WilliamsPolice suspect suicide after vehicle abandoned on Astoria BridgeNeighbors take on park near Sunset Beach Images Videos CommentedLetter: Impeach President Trump (10)Letter: Trump doing a great job (5)Authorities investigate suicide on Astoria Bridge (4)After suicides, some want signs on the Astoria Bridge (3)Editorial cartoon: Remembering D-Day (2)Astoria restarts search for new community development director (2)Neighbors take on park near Sunset Beach (2)Murder trial opens in Astoria with a twist (2)New Thai restaurant opens in Astoria (2)Undocumented immigrants could get driver's licenses under state House bill (2)
