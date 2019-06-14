Photo: Astoria Regatta queen lends a helping hand 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Catherine Tapales, center, a Warrenton High School graduate crowned Astoria Regatta queen in 2018, helps hand out food with the rest of the Regatta Court during pantry hours Thursday at the Clatsop County Regional Food Bank. Katie Frankowicz/The Astorian Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesState investigates death at Bornstein SeafoodsOur View: Cap and trade bill would be disastrousWestport man dies in Highway 30 crashPort of Astoria Commission moves toward firing executive directorNeighbors take on park near Sunset BeachAirport committee recommends separation from Port of AstoriaBus hits Atlantis Auto Glass in WarrentonPhoto: Astoria Pride brings color downtownFamily honors Warrenton Grade School teacherAstoria eliminates student activity fees Images Videos CommentedLetter: Trump doing a great job (5)Authorities investigate suicide on Astoria Bridge (4)Obituary: Thomas Ivan Posey (3)After suicides, some want signs on the Astoria Bridge (3)Editorial cartoon: Remembering D-Day (2)Astoria restarts search for new community development director (2)Neighbors take on park near Sunset Beach (2)Letter: Help the homeless (1)Our View: Everyday Oregonians deserve their kicker (1)Obituary: L. Marie Irby (1)
