At the drive-in
Buy Now

John Wedell watches himself on the big screen at a showing of ‘Helmet John: Astoria is Home,’ a film by Jeff Daly. The film was shown at a pop-up drive-in at Heritage Square in Astoria on Saturday night. The film depicts Wedell’s life as a homeless man living in Astoria during the coronavirus pandemic.

 Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.