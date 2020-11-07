A supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden waved a sign for the Democrat in Astoria on Election Day. The Associated Press and other news organizations projected Saturday that Biden clinched the presidency after a victory in Pennsylvania.
'America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country,' Biden said in a statement. 'The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a president for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.
'I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.'
