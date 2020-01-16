Jennifer Brann stands on the bow of the Miss Molly as they approach a cargo ship on the Columbia River on Thursday morning to pick up workers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Cargo Bureau after completing ship inspections. Kiwi’s Water Taxi is owned and operated by Jennifer and Alan ‘Kiwi’ Brann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.