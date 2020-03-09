Major Gen. Michael E. Stencel, left, and Col. Dean Perez at a retirement ceremony held for Perez on Saturday at Warrior Hall at Camp Rilea. He was celebrated for 35 years of service. During his career, Perez was the National Guard's garrison commander for the Oregon Training Center, overseeing several training sites, including Camp Rilea between 2012 and 2017. Perez also served as Clatsop County's director of human resources and emergency management for 16 years. Perez was deployed three times to Afghanistan between 2004 and 2019. He lives in Astoria with his wife, Andrea Perez.