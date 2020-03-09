Major Gen. Michael E. Stencel, left, and Col. Dean Perez at a retirement ceremony held for Perez on Saturday at Warrior Hall at Camp Rilea. He was celebrated for 35 years of service. During his career, Perez was the National Guard's garrison commander for the Oregon Training Center, overseeing several training sites, including Camp Rilea between 2012 and 2017. Perez also served as Clatsop County's director of human resources and emergency management for 16 years. Perez was deployed three times to Afghanistan between 2004 and 2019. He lives in Astoria with his wife, Andrea Perez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.