Photo: Column view Oct 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A view from the top of the Astoria Column. Lydia Ely/The Astorian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDiggers could see an abundance of razor clamsState issues health advisory for Cannon BeachCounty reports 27th virus deathDeath: Sept. 30, 2021Astoria dispatch temporarily moving to SeasideDeaths: Sept. 25, 2021Obituary: Donna Jean OsborneObituary: Harvey 'Wade' Halbrook Jr.State discloses virus cases at care facilitiesObituary: Fred A. Harrison Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports