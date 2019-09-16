Hampton Lumber hosted a BodyVox dance performance in the heart of a working Douglas fir and hemlock forest on Saturday evening. Over 60 people were shuttled up steep gravel roads to the show, the first of its kind for both Hampton and BodyVox.
BodyVox artistic director Jamey Hampton was welcomed back to the forest by his brother, David Hampton. 'It's kind of amazing for us to come up here and do something like this,' David Hampton said of his brother's performance. 'It brings tears to my eyes.'
